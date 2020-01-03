Sunnybrook Church to open new food pantry, Hope Center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sunnybrook Church is opening the Hope Center on Tuesday, January 7 at 11 am, featuring a choice food pantry open two days a week to the Siouxland Community.

Sunnybrook Church is excited to open the Hope Center as a new food pantry location in Siouxland, giving guests the opportunity to choose their own groceries.

The Hope Center will be open:

Tuesdays from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Thursdays from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The center will be open for families and individuals who need assistance with food.

A ribbon-cutting will be held on Monday, January 6, at 4:30 p.m.

The church would like to welcome all to utilize the services at Hope Center, free of charge.

The doors to the center will open 15 minutes early to allow guests to register.

“Here at Sunnybrook we believe that everyone is welcome, nobody is perfect and that anything is possible. This belief is also the heart behind the Hope Center and that ultimately we would help provide hope to all of Siouxland,” Laurie VanCura from Sunnybrook Church said.

If you have any questions about the center, you can contact Laurie VanCura by calling 712-276-5814, by emailing Laurie at laurievc@sunnybrookchurch.org, or by visiting the Sunnybrook Church website.