Sunnybrook Church has first in-person service since March

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After almost five months of closure, one of Sioux City’s largest churches is welcoming guests once more.

Sunnybrook Church in Morningside suspended their in-person worship services back in March due to COVID-19.

Lead Pastor Jeff Moes speaks to the first group of parishioners allowed back into the facility for in-person services since March 2020 when it closed due to the pandemic. Photo courtesy: Sunnybrook Church

Today they welcomed folks back with a few extra precautions like sanitizing between services, encouraging masks, and not having child programming yet.

It’s a slow start and they say that’s a good thing.

“Recognize that that right now is not a time where everyone feels comfortable coming back to church, we get that, we respect that and you can do church wherever you want,“ said Lydia Miller, Sunnybrook Church’s pastor of creative arts and family ministry.

Even with in-person services, they plan to continue streaming services on the webpage and Facebook.