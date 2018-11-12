Sunny week ahead, warming up

Another chilly one ahead in Siouxland today. Temperatures only look to reach the mid 20’s this afternoon.

We will see a few flurries this morning, but by the time we reach the afternoon, plenty of sunshine takes over, and it is not going anywhere for quite a while.

Temperatures will stay cold again today because of the heavy morning cloud coverage. That will hamper daytime heating, and we are also expecting more strong winds from the northwest throughout the day.

The northwest breeze will continue to funnel cold air into our area, and that with morning cloud coverage will keep us cold today. Later this week, things change.

Tomorrow the winds shift to the south, so that will help bring warmer air into Siouxland, and sunshine will remain strong throughout. This will jump temperatures up around 10 degrees to the mid 30’s Tuesday.

Come Wednesday, we warm another 10 degrees or so to the upper 40’s and low 50’s! This is right around where we should be this time of the year.

Looking ahead, we have no significant chances to see any rain or snowfall, so a nice dry week ahead.

Austin Kopnitsky – Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News