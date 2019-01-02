Sunny skies and warm temperatures ahead

We had an extremely cold morning yesterday, and although this morning is just 10 degrees warmer, it makes all of the difference. We are also not seeing nearly the strong wind speeds that moved into town yesterday morning.

The wind chills out there this morning are hovering around 0 and a few degrees below, but this is a welcome break from the -20 to -30’s that we were seeing here yesterday morning.

With a warmer start, we will heat up quite a bit today. Most areas will get up to the upper 20’s to the low to mid 30’s this afternoon. Sunshine will be strong throughout and we are just expecting a light breeze at around 5-10mph.

The sunshine comes back for the rest of the week, and we will heat up to the low to upper 40’s for the rest of the week as well.

A few models show that we could hit the low 50’s even one or two of these days if everything lines up right.

Our average temperature for this time of the year is about 30 degrees, and the forecast shows we are going to be well above that for a while.

This is going to continue to melt off a lot of the snow that we have on the ground, as we will likely sit around 10-20 degrees above average over the next seven days.

Overall, the forecast looks like a mid-November forecast, but it is the beginning of January! Enjoy it while we can Siouxland.

Austin Kopnitsky – Morning Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News