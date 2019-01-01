Sunny, dry and warm streak ahead

Wind chill advisories are still in effect this morning until noon today. We are seeing wind chills down around 20-30 below zero. This could cause frostbite for people who are not dressed properly for the conditions outside.

The winds have been slowly dying down overnight, and they will continue to fall to about 5mph in the afternoon today. Wind chills are expected to remain very cold throughout much of today however.

The cloud coverage we saw yesterday is clearing out, and we could have some morning clouds, but sunshine will return strong for a good portion of the day.

Once the sun is back, it is not leaving us for quite some time. We have plenty of days of straight sunshine, and that includes through this weekend.

Temperatures are extremely cold this morning, but we will warm up tomorrow to around 29 degrees, and by the time we reach Thursday, we jump all the way back into the upper 30’s and low 40’s for some areas.

There are no significant chances to see any rain or snow this next seven days or so, but with mostly cloudy skies on Monday, there is a chance to see a few scattered flurries here and there.

Austin Kopnitsky – Morning Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News