Sunny days, then more snow

Nice conditions are ahead for Siouxland before a few more chances for precipitation return.

Let’s talk about the positives of the forecast before we jump into snowfall potential. The best news we have with the forecast, is the models keep trending towards warmer incoming temperatures over the next few weeks.

This week alone, we could even potentially reach the low 40’s briefly. We should be reaching the low 40’s and upper 30’s for this time of the year, and it finally looks like we could come close to that over the next week here.

Sunshine is expected here over the next few days, but when we reach Thursday, that is when the next chance for precipitation returns.

Temperatures should still remain cold enough, that it will fall as purely snow this time around, but snowfall totals are going to be decent in some areas.

It is looking like most of us will end up seeing around 2-4 inches of snow. Southeastern Siouxland could see up to around 5 inches or so of snow with this round.

The system should move through in the early hours on Thursday morning. Road conditions should be alright to start out Thursday, but by the end of the day, partially to completely covered roads will be expected, so that could make the trek home quite a bit more difficult than going in.

There is another chance for some precipitation on Saturday, but with warmer trending models, that is now looking like a good deal of rain that will eventually switch over to some light to moderate snow.

We are still waiting on temperatures to come together in the models, but once that does, we will have a better idea of what to expect with the next incoming storm.

Austin Kopnitsky – Morning Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News