Sunny and warm weekend for Siouxland

We are expecting more sunshine here in Siouxland today, and that will likely stick throughout the weekend.

Not a bad day ahead, but with mostly clear skies overnight, we ended up cooling down quite a bit in the overnight hours. We are off to a cold start in Siouxland, and although we are expecting more sunshine, temperatures will stall out in the upper 30’s, similar to what we saw yesterday.

Tonight mostly cloudy skies will push through again, and this will keep temperatures slightly warmer than this morning. That helps us out for tomorrow, as we heat right back up into the low 40’s.

Sunny and nice conditions stick around throughout the weekend, and even into the start of next week.

Christmas still looks to remain dry, but we will experience building cloud coverage throughout the afternoon hours, after a good deal of sunshine on the day before.

Right after Christmas it looks like winter tries to make a return to Siouxland. There is still a lot of uncertainty when it comes to how much snow we could see, if any at all. This morning’s latest models are trending on the warmer side. This means as of right now, most of the precipitation will fall as rain, while switching to snow periodically.

If this trend keeps up, we could see light snowfall amounts, and decent rainfall. If models trend with cooler temperatures in the next few days, the potential for a significant snow system is still alive, but as of right now, it is looking like mostly rain.

Austin Kopnitsky – Morning Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News