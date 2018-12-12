Sunny and warm weekend ahead

We just have a few more days ahead of us where we are expecting cloud coverage. When we reach Friday, there is going to be nothing overhead but sunshine in Siouxland!

Today we do not have a bad one out there. There is some spotty light fog this morning, and some areas up north got a few flurries overnight.

We will see plenty of sunshine to start out our day, but when we reach the noon hour or so, we will see building cloud coverage which will eventually turn into overcast skies to end our day.

The cloud coverage will continue overnight, and that will keep temperatures warm for the second night in a row overnight. That could also bring a few flurries and light snow showers here and there. Most of us will not see anything on the ground in the morning Thursday, but some areas in western Siouxland could pick up an isolated dusting here and there.

Thursday afternoon the sunshine returns, and get used to that because we have plenty of sunshine in the extended forecast.

On top of seeing a lot of sunshine this weekend, temperatures will warm up dramatically over the weekend.

We are expecting to break back into the low 30’s today, and by the time we reach Friday, upper 30’s and low 40’s are taking over Siouxland.

These warmer temperatures and sunshine will melt off a good deal of the snow, and once that is all gone, it will be much easier to warm up our area afterwards.

Austin Kopnitsky – Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News