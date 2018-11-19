Sunny and warm week ahead

We have a mostly cloudy morning ahead of us in Siouxland this morning.

Temperatures are not too bad out there right now, but with morning cloud coverage expected, we will be seeing cooler afternoon temperatures yet again.

This morning we are also seeing some flurries along with the heavy cloud coverage that we are seeing. We are not expecting any accumulation with this.

By the time we reach the afternoon, we will be seeing sunshine returning, and some areas will see mostly sunny skies by the time the day is over.

Tomorrow, the light winds will shift to the south and increase to around 5-10mph. This well help us by heating us up for the next few days.

Tomorrow, high temperatures will reach the mid 40’s with plenty of sunshine overhead. Moving to Wednesday, we will see upper 40’s and low 50’s out there.

Heading into our Thanksgiving forecast, more sunshine is expected, with warmer than average temperatures as well. We are expecting to jump into the low to mid 50’s for most of Siouxland, with a ton of sunshine again.

Friday we will have some cloud coverage move through with a weak cold front. One or two models is showing a touch of rain, but it looks like we will remain dry throughout.

We will cool down into the weekend ahead. More clouds will also move through on Sunday, but we are not expecting any precipitation right now, but we will keep a close eye on this one.

Austin Kopnitsky – Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News