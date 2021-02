SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The 18th Annual Cardboard Sled Race kicked off on Sunday at Cone Park, and the competition was fierce.

Siouxlanders of all age groups showed off their creativity with dozens of unique sleds like school buses and hot rods.

“We planed out have it a NASA sled because we all like Rocket Tree, and then we decided to make the front slopes, so it could go faster,” said 1st Place Sledder Anish Subhas.

Trophies were given to the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners.