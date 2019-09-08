Sunday Forecast: September 8, 2019

Tonight we’ll have isolated showers along with areas of thick fog and drizzle. The low temperature is expected to drop into the mid 60s and it’d be pretty comfortable if not for the high humidity.

Monday morning a warm front will cross through with a shot at scattered strong thunderstorms occurring. A strong SSE breeze gusting over 30 MPH will pull in warmer air for the afternoon. The high will be about 80° in Siouxland.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be warmer in the mid 80s and small storm chances staying alive. Thursday we’ll have a cold front cut through in the morning and that’s going to bring a greater rain chance along with cooler 70s on Thursday and Friday.