Sunday Forecast: September 1, 2019

Tonight we’ll have a low in the mid 60s and partly cloudy skies.

Labor Day should be pretty nice with a mix of sun & clouds. During the afternoon though, keep an eye out for changing conditions. We have a shot at isolated strong thunderstorms occurring near the Iowa Great Lakes with large hail and damaging wind gusts possible. It’ll be warm with a high temperature in the middle 80s.

The remainder of the 9 on 9 Forecast appears to stay pretty quiet with seasonal high temperatures in the 70s and 80s and minimal rain chances. We should have an enjoyable start to the month of September.

Have a great Labor Day!