Sun Valley Golf Course to hold second annual First Tee of Siouxland tournament

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The First Tee of Siouxland is hosting its second annual Jr. Cup on June 28.

The tournament was created with the intention of exposing their participants to the competitive part of golf.

The event is being offered to all participants for all locations in the Siouxland area.

The event is set to take place at Sun Valley Gold Course in Sioux City on June 28 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For anyone interested in participating in the Jr. Cup, call 712-898-2910 or click here to register.