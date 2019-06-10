Sun shines at 8th Annual Ronald McDonald House Charity Golf Classic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It was a beautiful day for golfers to hit the course for the 8th Annual Ronald McDonald House Charity Golf Classic.

That tournament teed off Monday afternoon at the Sioux City Country Club. All proceeds collected from this event will benefit the Ronald McDonald House of Siouxland and the hundreds of families helped each year while their children receive medical treatment.

“(We) try to take the burden off of those families for all of the other necessities that they need. We want them to focus on their child because we realize that if the family is there to support the child, that child will recover faster and will do better with all of their treatments,” Christy Batien of the Ronald McDonald House Charities said.

KCAU 9 is once again a proud sponsor of the event, and our anchor Tim Seaman even had the pleasure of taking the day to spend it at this event, helping out the Ronald McDonald House.