SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After the holiday, a new phase of the Summit Carbon Solutions hearing will begin.

In the third week of their evidentiary hearing with the Iowa Utilities Board, Summit Carbon plans on calling on 15 witnesses to testify in Fort Dodge.

This phase is set to take place over four days, after which the witnesses will be subject to cross-examination much like the landowners who testified against the company in the first 2 weeks of the hearing.

The hearing could still go on for weeks, and it’s the last part of the IUBs process for Summit Carbon’s application for a hazardous liquid pipeline permit.

The hearing will be live-streamed starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. on the IUBs website.