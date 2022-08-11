DES MOINES Iowa (KCAU) — A company that has been trying to put in a carbon dioxide pipeline through Siouxland and in the tri-states is looking to use eminent domain to get the project started.

Eminent domain, according to the Iowa Utilities Board, is a government power to take private property for public benefit.

According to documents filed with the Iowa Utilities Board, Summit Carbon Solutions has asked for a total of 95 parcels of land in 6 counties, with 60 land parcels located in Siouxland that were filed by Tuesday.

Siouxland counties include,

Crawford with 17 land parcels

Plymouth with 10 land parcels

Ida with 33 land parcels

Other Iowa counties include,

Chickasaw with 4 land parcels

Greene with 13 land parcels

Pottawattamie with 18 land parcels

The request stated they the future use of eminent domain was unknown by Summit Carbon Solution in January and that they would update the application if needed. They then state they are updating the information after they “acquired a significant number of voluntary easements.”

Below are the requests for use of the eminent domain and the maps.

According to an August 5 release from Summit Carbon Solutions, they have obtained a “significant amount” of signatures from landowners that support the carbon pipeline, and they will continue to negotiate with landowners who haven’t signed.

The release specified that Summit Carbon has partnered with 32 midwestern ethanol plants, 12 of which are located in Iowa, to create the largest carbon capture and storage project internationally. The pipeline is intended to reduce the impact of carbon on the environment and sell its product to states and countries that have adopted low carbon fuel standards.

Summit Carbon Solutions Vice President of Government and Public Affairs Jake Ketzner said Summit Carbon Solutions is meant to help the ethanol and agricultural industries in Iowa and across the Midwest

“Over the past several months, we have been incredibly encouraged by the response from landowners. We have already signed more than 1,200 voluntary easements with Iowans, and we will continue to work to secure similar agreements with the remainder,” Ketzner said.

The release states that the project has had nearly $1 billion invested in the state of Iowa, resulting in flow to local businesses, restaurants, hotels, and further economic growth. It’s expected that when the project is operational, it will generate an average of $1.2 million in property tax revenues each year for the counties where the system operates. The release specified that this would help investments in schools, road construction, health care, and public safety.

Several landowners have spoken out against the carbon pipeline, some even rallied against the pipeline at the Iowa Statehouse. Some landowners say they object to the pipeline over safety concerns, and others worry about what the pipeline will do to crops.