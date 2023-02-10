AMES, Iowa (KCAU) — Summit Carbon Solutions announced Thursday they have voluntarily signed easement agreements that account for more than 60 percent of its proposed pipeline route project-wide.

The company said in a release that across the project footprint of five states, which include Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota, they have signed 4,000 total agreements or 1,250 total miles of right-of-way secured.

“Landowners across the Midwest are embracing Summit Carbon Solutions because they know it will bolster the ethanol industry long-term, drive growth in our ag economy, and strengthen land values and commodity prices,” said Summit Carbon Solutions’ CEO Lee Blank.

Blank also stated that reaching this milestone “represents a significant step” in the investment and future of the ethanol industry.