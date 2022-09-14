IOWA (KCAU) — One of the companies working to put a carbon dioxide pipeline in the Midwest reached a milestone Wednesday.

Summit Carbon Solutions said in a release that they have secured agreements with more than half of the proposed route in Iowa which means they remain on schedule to start construction in the third quarter of 2023.

This just after Summit partnered with 800 landowners to sign 1,400 easement agreements which totaled almost 350 miles.

The company will be partnering with 32 ethanol plants across the Midwest, including 12 in Iowa. It’s to develop the largest carbon capture and storage project in the world.

Summit said the carbon capture pipeline is critical as a growing number of markets that have adopted low carbon fuel standards.

“Securing easement agreements for more than 50% of the proposed route in Iowa clearly demonstrates the momentum behind our project and the growing recognition that carbon capture, transportation and storage projects will enhance our economy, improve environmental outcomes, and generate new sources of revenue for local communities,” said Summit Carbon Solutions CEO Lee Blank.

While securing 50% of the proposed pipeline route statewide, Summit also obtained more than 70% of the proposed route in seven Iowa counties including O’Brien and Crawford Counties.