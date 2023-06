SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A carnival is returning to Sioux City.

Workers were out setting up for the Sioux City Summer Fest outside of the Tyson Events Center Thursday night. Starting Friday night, Siouxlanders can enjoy carnival rides, eat some carnival, and see some live music.

The summer fest will start Friday and will wrap up on July 8. Organizers say the fest will be closed on July 1 due to Saturday in the Park