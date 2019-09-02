Summer tourism season coming to end

OKOBOJI, Iowa (KCAU) — Labor Day weekend is known as the end of summer, and there’s no more important season to the Iowa Great Lakes.

KCAU 9’s Jessica Watson spent the day in Okoboji checking in on some businesses about how this year’s season went.

People from all over the world come to Okoboji to enjoy the many lakes in the area and the never-ending list of things to do.

“Oh man, they’re from everywhere mostly, of course, South Dakota and Nebraska and Minnesota, but we have people, there was just somebody over here from Jamacia,” Michael Dunn said.

Labor Day weekend marks to end summer for most tourists in town but the owner of Farm to Fork, Michael Dunn, says he won’t stop for another month. He says sales are up 25 percent.

“It’s fabulous! The busiest summer we have ever had and we have been doing it for five consecutive summers,” added Dunn.

Dunn has a partnership with Okoboji Brewing Company, parking his truck right out in front of the bar.

Okoboji Brewing Company says they actually get excited when they say gloomy days in the summer.

“For us we do see an influx of business but maybe it’s not as much as like the park obviously but nobody wants to hear this but rainy days are better for us nobody wants to be on the lake so people are here so when there is bad weather it’s kinda good for us too,”

Rain or shine both owners say every year they see more people come to Okoboji and learn what makes the place so special.

“You think of Iowa as farm fields and nothing else and you kinda come into this little pocket and you see all the lakes and it’s very family-oriented is what I like about it,”