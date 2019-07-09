Summer meals program for kids continues through July

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Community School District is once again participating in the Summer Food Service Program.

This year’s program runs through July 26, and meals are available Monday -Friday for all children ages 1-18 years without charge.

All Breakfast serving times are 7:30 -8:45 a.m. and lunch serving times are 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Below is a list of locations being used in this year’s program.

Hunt Elementary School at 1114 W. 27th St. serving lunch only.

Loess Hills Elementary School at 1717 Cassleman St. serving breakfast and lunch.

Irving Dual Language Elementary School at 901 Floyd Blvd. serving breakfast and lunch.

Leeds Elementary School at 3919 Jefferson St. serving breakfast and lunch.

Liberty Elementary School at 1623 Rebecca St. serving breakfast and lunch.

Morningside STEM Elem at 3601 Bushnell Ave. serving breakfast and lunch.

Leeds Park Splash Pad at 3810 41st St. serving lunch only. 10:45-11:30a.m. (mobile food truck)

Spalding Park Environmental Sciences Elem at 4101 Stone Ave. serving breakfast and lunch.

West High School June 4th thru June 28th. 2001 Cassleman St. serving breakfast and lunch.

Boys & Girls Home at 2101 Court St. serving lunch only.

Glendale Baptist Church at 1600 Glendale Blvd. serving lunch only.

#1 (mobile food bus) June 3rd thru Aug 9th

Leeds Splash Pad at 3810 41st St serving lunch only 10:30-11:00am (mobile food bus)

Dale Street Park at 913 15th St serving lunch only 11:15-11:45am (mobile food bus)

Rosehill Park at 1405 Grandview serving lunch only 12:00-12:15am (mobile food bus)

#2 (mobile food bus) June 3rd thru Aug 9th

Children’s Launch Pad at 623 Pearl St. serving lunch only. 10:30-11:15a.m. ( food bus)

Cone Park Splash Pad at 3800 Line Drive serving lunch only 11:45am-12:30 (food bus)

St. Luke Lutheran Church at 2039 S. St. Aubin St. serving lunch only.

Trimble United Methodist Church at 1424 27th St. serving lunch only.

Midtown Family Center 525 14th st. open June 3 thru Aug 9, 2019 serving lunch and snack. Snack served at 3:00-3:30p.m.

Martin’s Evergreen Trailer Park 5309 Hwy 75N serving breakfast and lunch.

Miracle Park Splash Pad 100 Riverside Blvd. serving lunch only.