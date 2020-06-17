Summer heat presents possible dangers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Summer is time for fun in the sun, but spending time in the heat can be dangerous.

With temperatures trending in the 90s these past few weeks, plenty of Siouxlanders are taking advantage of the nice weather to get out and get some somethings done outdoors.

However, it’s important to know your limits because heat exhaustion and heatstroke can occur.

“The sweat, which actually helps us regulate our body temperatures. You can actually stop sweating at that point and heat stroke is actually a true emergency where they actually need to seek medical help right away because of the mortality of that is actually fairly high,” Kevin Handke of St. Luke’s said.

It is important to remember to stay safe and hydrated during the summer.