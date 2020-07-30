Summer Food Service Program updates meal serving times at some locations starting August 3

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Community School District (SCCSD) is providing updated meal serving times to the public starting on Monday for selected Summer Food Service Program locations.

The time modifications are for the August 3 to August 14 dates. Meals will be available Monday through Friday for children ages from the ages of one to 18.

Each child can pick up a to-go breakfast and lunch sack to be eaten off-site for consumption.

Hot meals will need to be eaten within an hour of serving or refrigerated/stored safely immediately.

Below is the updated list of all the 27 locations and times that meals will be served. To view any updates to this list, click here.

Bryant Elementary School at 3040 Jones St. serving 10:30-1:00 .

. Irving Dual Language Elementary School at 901 Floyd Blvd. serving 10:30-1:00 .

. East Middle School at 5401 Lorraine Ave. serving 10:30-1:00 .

. Loess Hills Elementary School at 1717 Cassleman St. serving 10:30-1:00 .

. West High School at 2001 Cassleman St. serving 10:30-1:00 .

. West Middle School at 3301 W. 19th serving 10:30-1:00.

Riverside Elementary School at 2303 Riverside Blvd. serving 11:30-12:30 .

. Liberty Elementary School at 1623 Rebecca St. serving 10:30-1:00 .

. Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School at 1114 W. 27th serving 10:30-1:00 .

. Leeds Elementary School at 3919 Jefferson St. serving 10:30 -1:00 .

. North Middle School at 2101 Outer Drive N. serving 10:30-1:00 .

. North High School at 4200 Cheyenne Blvd. serving 10:30-1:00 .

. Unity Elementary School at 1901 Unity Ave. serving 10:30-1:00 .

. Spalding Park Environmental Sciences Elementary School at 4101 Stone Ave. serving 10:30-1:00.

Morningside STEM Elementary School at 3601 Bushnell Ave. serving 10:30-1:00 .

. Regency of Sioux City Mobile Homes at 4101 E. Gordon Dr. serving 10:30-11:20 .

. Regency (Gibson) Apts. at 2201 Gibson St. serving 11:30-12:30 .

. Old Mc Kinley School at 200 Paxton St. serving 10:30-11:20 .

. Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School new building site at 615 20th serving 11:30-12:30 .

. Evergreen Village at 5309 Hwy75 N. serving 10:30-11:30 .

. Lake Forest Mobile Home Community at 3700 28th serving 11:30-12:30 .

. Hillside Park Apts. at 2800 W 4th St. serving 10:30-11:20 .

. Lyons Park at W 1st and John St. serving 11:30-12:30 .

. Crittenton’s Stella Sanford Child Development Center at 1724 Geneva St serving 10:45-11:45 .

. Boys & Girls Home at 2101 Court St. serving 12:35-1:15 .

. Cecelia Park at the corner of Morningside Ave. and Indiana St. serving 12:35-1:15 .

. Morningside Country Estates at 1331 S. Maple St. serving 12:35-1:15.

The school district is participating in the Summer Food Service Program and it will last until August 14.

