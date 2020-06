SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Music will once again fill the air at the Grandview Park Bandshell this weekend.

The Municipal Band’s summer concert series will resume.

The first two concerts were canceled due to COVID-19, but organizers said that the spacious seating at Grandview Park allows for ample social distancing.

None the less, only small ensembles within the band will be on stage at the same time to comply with the CDC’s recommendations.