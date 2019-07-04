Summer camp safety

Around 14 million kids go to camp each summer but remember safety is just as important as fun.

(ABC) – Around 14 million kids go to camp each summer but remember safety is just as important as fun.

From nature walks to campfire sing-a-longs, to laughter and the scent of roasted marshmallows in the air, a newly released report by the American Academy of Pediatrics is helping parents ensure their kids will have a safe and healthy summer ahead.

Before choosing a camp, you should assess your child’s interest and make sure its the right fit. You are encouraged to talk to them about how they are feeling and discuss homesickness openly if they are going away to a camp for an extended period of time.

Before enrolling your child(ren), make sure you have answers to all your medical and safety-related questions, and make sure the camp is accredited and insured. You also want to make sure the camp has all the necessary health services and nurses on site, and that the camp is equipped to deal with any health-related situations.

The report from the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that campers are immunized on time and that camps eliminate non-medical exemptions from vaccines.

If your child has allergies, make sure they know how to use an EpiPen properly and that any necessary medical devices are easily accessible to them at camp.

One thing you can do to assure they have all the proper medical devices and personnel is to get in touch with the camp administrators prior to the start date of camp. By taking these proactive steps and clearly communicating your needs and concerns with the camp administrators, your child is sure to have a wonderful summer.

And before they head off to camp, make sure to pack the sunscreen and give them a hug before they leave! They will return with many fun and happy memories, as well as new friendships.