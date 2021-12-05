Sugar and Spice Gingerbread Gala: Siouxlanders decorate classic treats

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders had a chance to show their skills on Saturday at a gingerbread decorating event.
The Connections Area Agency on Aging hosted its Sugar and Spice Gingerbread Gala on Saturday. This event brings families together in the Ho-Chunk Centre for holiday games and cookie decorating.
Community Engagement Special Chris Kuchta spoke on this yearly event and how it all came about.
“The concept has been forming for about ten years, been pondering on this on how to do this. Thinking about wanting to be home for the holidays, so the gingerbread house just kind of symbolizes that security in the community,” said Kuchta.
Donations were accepted, and throughout the next week, the organization will be hosting an online auction to help their agency.