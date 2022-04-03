SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The pandemic directly hit the job market, marking it tough for some Americans to find and keep jobs. But here in Sioux City, it’s the opposite for certain educators.

“I went to North High and I didn’t think I would be back here,” said Jacob Moos, a Substitute Teacher at North High School.

Jacob Moos is a substitute teacher in the Sioux City Community School District, but he doesn’t have a teaching background.

“I’m a new agent at Remax. With that, I create my own schedule. I decided to start subbing after I saw on the paper that they needed new subs and that there was kind of a shortage of subs,” Moos said.

The school district faces a task to find new substitute teachers. The Director of Human Resources says they are actively looking to fill substitute positions.

“Currently, I would say our substitute fill rate, so the number of vacant positions we have filled is probably hovering around 75 to 80 percent,” said Dr. Jen Gomez, the Director of Human Resources for the Sioux City Community School District.

However, the requirements to become a substitute teacher have eased. Folks just need 60 credit hours from a college or university, as well as earning their Iowa Substitute Authorization License through a 20 hour, online course.

“I think we’re up about 20, maybe, since winter break. We’ve hired permanent substitute teachers in five buildings,” Dr. Gomez said.

Making the substitute qualification process easier for folks like Moos.

“It’s virtual, it’s after hours, and it’s a couple days per week for two weeks. So it’s not too hard,” Moos said.

And, aspiring subs still have to go through a screening process.

“That all goes through the board of educational examiners when they apply for their license or their authorization. And then even as new hires, we do our background check as well,” Dr. Gomez said.

“As a real estate agent, you don’t make money unless you sell, and as a new agent, that doesn’t come really fast. And so being able to sub, I’m able to make enough money to work as much as I need to provide for my two children and my wife,” Moos said.

For more information on becoming a substitute teacher visit their website here.