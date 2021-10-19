Sioux City School Board meets to address substitute search struggles

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Across the country, school districts are struggling to find substitute teachers.

Sioux City School Board members are looking for ways to help improve their recruiting of substitutes. Currently, only seven out of ten recruited subs take a job with the district.

The district hopes to improve that ratio to nine of every ten candidates.

A company specializing in placing qualified staff in daily, long-term, and permanent K-12 school district positions presented the board with a proposal to help lead that effort on Monday night.

“Overall they are offering an alternative that is worth considering, and our hope again is to relieve our own teachers. To give them that breather and to be able to continue to serve our students to the best of our ability,” said School Board President Perla Alarcon-Flory.

Board members voted 6-1 to develop a draft agreement with ESS. A vote on the next proposal is expected at the next meeting.