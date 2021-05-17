Sublime with Rome, Dirty Heads coming to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sublime With Rome and Dirty Heads will be making a stop in Sioux City for their upcoming tour.
According to a release, Sublime With Rome and Dirty Heads announced the first leg of their co-headline tour, High and Mighty Tour. The bands will make a stop at the Tyson Events Center on October 3.
Tickets will go on sale at $26.50 go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets are available at the Tyson Events Center’s website, calling 712-279-4850, or by visiting the Primebank Box Office.
Sublime With Rome is made up of Rome Ramirez, Eric Wilson, and Carlos Verdugo. The rock bank has had success on the rock and alternative music charts as well as headlining music festivals worldwide. They are on tour to support their 2019 album “Blessings.”
Dirty Heads is a mix of hip-hop, reggae, and rock band. Their music has made the Billboard Top 200, with their last album “Super Moon” being released in 2019.