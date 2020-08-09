Sturgis rumbles on despite COVID-19, some locals concerned

STURGIS, S.D. (KCAU) – A summer tradition is underway in Sturgis, South Dakota, as motorcycle enthusiasts celebrate the 80th anniversary of the city’s classic motorcycle rally. Organizers were expecting more than 250,000 people over the weekend, even amid COVID-19 concerns.

Festival-goers will be largely free of social distancing restrictions as well as mask requirements during this year’s 10-day festival.

Many Sturgis locals say they’re worried the huge crowds and lack of social distancing rules will lead to an outbreak of COVID-19 in their area.

“No social distancing,” said one attendee.

“It doesn’t seem like anyone is doing any social distancing. Some masks…some masks,” said another attendee.

“One thing I know, is that I know how the people act. Look at everybody out here. They are ready to ride. Everybody’s cooped up from the coronavirus. Everybody’s ready to have fun, and hell, so am I,” said one motorcycle enthusiast.

The event wraps up August 16.