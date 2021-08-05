Sturgis Rally causes traffic increase in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sturgis Rally, one of the largest motorcycle rallies in the world, is just one day away from the official start.

More than 500,000 bikers are expected at the 2021 Sturgis Rally, many of whom are already in route for the 10-day event. There are plenty of people zooming through Iowa to make their way to I-90 West.

Iowa State Trooper Karey Yaneff talked about the increase of traffic in Siouxland.

“Pretty much a quarter to a third, obviously has increased in our area due to I-29 and Highway 20, so not just the fact of motorcycles, you also have the RVs, the campers, the trailers, just those in general, just everybody going up to Sturgis,” said Yaneff.

Yaneff also said there were no motorcycle accidents reported in the area so far and hopes everyone can make it out safely.

