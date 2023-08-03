SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– The 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is only a day away and bikers are all migrating to South Dakota for the 10 day event. And on their way to the rally, many motorcyclists are making stops here in Sioux City.

More than 500,000 people are expected to attend this year’s Sturgis rally with many folks coming from across the U.S. to attend.

Paul and Tommie Brown have been attending Sturgis for 22 years driving more than 500 miles to the event from Mondamin, Iowa.

“We had to do some service on our bike and we stopped here prior to heading our way west. We try to avoid taking the same route, but been up there that many times from where we live you gotta take the same route sometimes. But we’ll take a road here or there and try and find something new,” Paul Brown said.

The Browns aren’t the only folks stopping in Sioux City.

“We see a lot of people traveling through. some of them need something you know a tire change, or oil change, or something like that on their way out. Every once in a while you get somebody coming in looking for rain gear, or a helmet, or something like that, but usually they left home with those items,” said Dave Bak, owner of Bak BMW CFMOTO.

While some attendees load up their bikes and drive a vehicle to Sturgis, others decide to hop on their motorcycles.

“I like the two lanes, the historical markers, and stupid roadside stands.,” said Bak.

“I love the riding up in the hills. South Dakota’s beautiful, it’s our mini-colorado. We don’t really like the mountains in Colorado, so we like the rides. really good rides there,” said Tommie Brown.

With the influx of motorcyclists driving into the state, the South Dakota Highway Patrol wants to remind folks to be mindful of the bikers while driving.

“Motorcycles aren’t easily seen like the larger vehicles, so just be cautious of your surroundings and then look twice to make sure traffic is clear,” said Trooper Sean Needham, with the South Dakota State Patrol.

“You know i’m always looking, looking around kinda his second eyes. When he’s passing anybody or when he’s approaching something if I see something I always alert him ,” said Tommie Brown.

Due to the increased traffic volumes expected, the South Dakota DOT have set up temporary traffic lights around Sturgis, South Dakota.