Study says Sioux City ranks among 10 most livable small cities in the U.S.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – According to a recent survey, about four in 10 Americans would choose to live in a town, such as a small city or a suburb of a small city, as opposed to big cities and rural areas.

Small cities may be more appealing in light of the coronavirus crisis, as there may be more access to parks and outdoor spaces in places with lower population densities.

In its third annual study, SmartAsset crunched the numbers to find the most livable small cities in the country.

They compared 287 cities with at least 65,000 people but fewer than 100,000 across 10 metrics that are related to home affordability, healthcare accessibility, income equality, entertainment options, and commute times.

Sioux City ranks among the 10 most livable cities nationwide, coming in at number seven.

The survey ranked Sioux City well in two affordability-related metrics: home affordability and housing costs as a percentage of household income.

In 2018, it had a home value to household income ratio of 2.02, the third-lowest in SmartAsset’s survey.

In addition, the median housing costs as a percentage of median household income was less than 16%.

