SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Students from across siouxland got a somber but important lesson

The Sioux City Rail Road Museum has been hosting classes from around the area to learn about the Holocaust in its new “Holocaust Rail” exhibit. Thursday morning children from Unity Christian and home-schooled children toured the halls with stories of victims and survivors from all over the world, even locally. KCAU spoke with chaperons about why it’s so important for these kids.

“I think it’s important that kids experience the Holocaust Museum because it’s only here and places like this where they get that education and that history,” said Brain Cook of Sing for Joy Homeschool Choir.

If you would like to see the railroad museum for yourself, it is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.