SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – That old pair of blue jeans you’ve been wanting to throw away could be a student’s final project.

Fashion students at Sioux City Career Academy are upcycling used denim and making it into their own creations.

The project is part of the curriculum’s applied sewing class in which students learn how to make their own clothing pieces. Through this, the students will learn about the importance of fashion sustainability and creating something that is unique to them.

A different fabric is chosen every year, and this year blue jeans were the fabric of choice.

“We chose denim as the medium because everyone has an old pair of jeans that they want to redo, or it’s just sitting in the closet, so they’re changing it into something else,” teacher Jill Risdal said. “They’re bringing new life into something old.”

Risdal said that none of the source material was purchased and that all of the denim was donated by the community or from the students’ closets.