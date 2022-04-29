LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — May Day is an ancient holiday meant to commemorate the first day of summer and Siouxland students learned more about the history of the custom.

More than 250 students came to the Plymouth County Museum to learn a traditional May Day dance.

The dance around the maypole started 2,000 years ago and students got the chance to practice that routine with help from instructors.

The administrator for the Plymouth County Museum, Judy Bowman, said the event is a great way for kids to get in touch with history.

“The maypole dance is sort of the heart of it because it’s coming up May Day, but it’s just a local history lesson is what it is for fourth graders,” said Bowman.

The Plymouth County Museum has held this event for 20 years and after limitations due to the pandemic the last coupe years, Bowman said it was great to see students from six different school districts participate.