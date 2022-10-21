MOVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) — Students across the Siouxland area got a good look at some possible career opportunities Friday morning.

Junior and senior students from four area high schools came out to Woodbury Central Community School District to have a hands-on experience exploring careers, Including KCAU 9.

Kingsley Pierson High School, Lawton Bronson High School, River Valley and Woodbury Central High School were all in attendance.

Students said the experience opens up a lot of opportunities they didn’t even really know were out there to begin with.

“It just opens our eyes to like a better understanding of all the careers that are around us. Cuz, like, people just say a certain career and think that’s the only career in that field,” said Brooke Klingensmith, a Senior at Woodbury Central High School.

The school plans on having more of these events for students in the future.