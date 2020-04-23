Students get free book, voluntary lessons at Sioux City meal distribution

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland students may be starting to get into a routine with distance learning-with the Sioux City school district providing more than just assignments.

Wednesday, Sioux City students were able to pick up a free book at the meal distribution at Morningside Elementary. It was all thanks to a donation from New York Life.

The elementary students also received new voluntary lessons if they don’t have internet access at home.

“It helps me out immensely, like I said, I myself have been ordering online. And I know a lot of parents can’t afford that, so it’s kind of nice to have it availible for them to pick up and do the continuous learning at home,” said parent Candice McDowell.

The books are available on a first-come, first-serve basis to K-12 students.

While most middle and high school students access their assignments online, some kids may not have the internet at home, so the school district is also providing mobile Wi-Fi hotspots.