Students from West Middle School donate “Blessing Bags” to Warming Shelter

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With the bitter cold temperatures on the way, some Siouxland kids are helping folks in need by giving back to the community.

Students at West Middle School spent their Tuesday morning giving back to the homeless community in Sioux City.

People at the warming shelter received blessing bags from the students.

The students donated over 300 bags full of hand warmers, candy, toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, and deodorant.

“We did it to help out the homeless people and make it so that it is easier for them to get back up on their feet and to help give them a reason to do stuff in the world and get back up,” Reagan Coughlin, West Middle School student, shared.

The warming shelter said that they are still in need of hygiene supplies, snacks, and warm clothing.

They also said they are running low on coats.