Students celebrate first garden harvest

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –Some Siouxland students also enjoying a special meal on Thursday.

The food wasn’t out of trucks but from their own garden.

Students at Leeds Elementary have been learning how to grow vegetables and other produce in their school garden since the spring.

They celebrated their fall harvest with a tasting of everything they’ve grown.

Teachers say the first year of the garden has been a success.

“Since the beginning of the school year, they’ve talked about the garden and at recess time they’re overlooking at the garden. They want to show us what’s growing, what new is poking out. And you can see the excitement and the joy,” said Emily Mogensen, Leeds Elementary teacher.

Leeds Elementary students will be planting another garden in the spring. And with each year, they will learn more about the planting and harvesting cycle.