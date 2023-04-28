SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) — Some Siouxland students and community members had the chance to celebrate agriculture at a local school

Dordt University students, as well as Sioux Center residents, came together for Ag Day. The annual event showcased farm machinery and animals for kids to enjoy. Brady Van Meeteren helped bring the equipment for the event. He said people, especially kids, can benefit a lot from getting an up-close look at farm life.

“Hands-on learning is really important, especially safety that’s the thing that’s really important for kids to know how to act and be safe around all these large equipment pieces and yeah it’s a great education opportunity for them to see how their food is made and where it all comes from,” Van Meeteran said.

Students and other organizers get together at the start of every fall semester to plan this event.