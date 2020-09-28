Students at MOC-Floyd Valley are learning at a movie theater

In an effort to further social distancing at MOC-Floyd Valley High School students are going to the movie theaters to learn.

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –Sioux County’s rate of positive COVID-19 cases now sits at 28.8%. That’s a slight decrease from last week, but still pretty high. With the percentage of people testing positive in the county, MOC-Floyd Valley High School is getting creative.

In an effort to further social distancing at MOC-Floyd Valley High School, students are going to the movie theaters to learn.

“I think my initial thought was, oh my goodness, this is really crazy, but then once we got out here, once we started going to the theater looking through it, it seemed like a really good idea,” said Nicole Mena, a MOC-Floyd Valley High School teacher.

Mena teaches American literature at MOC-Floyd Valley High School. Her new classroom is also a movie theater.

“It was really a much safer option and I was just really ultimately grateful that we were able to stay in person,” said Mena.

As the positive case percentage in Sioux County was rising, the high school’s principal made the decision to rent the movie theater next door to keep both kids in the theater and the school class safely distanced.

“We found a way for our kids to be safe to remain in our building and to really have those relationships that are necessary within education,” said Mike Mulder, the principal of MOC-Floyd Valley High School.

The CEO of Sioux Center Health Cory Nelson says with Sioux Center’s hospital at 75% of capacity, it’s important for schools to remain cautious.

“We had communication with the majority of the schools last week and most of them are continuing to do good practices, making sure they are social distancing, masking whenever possible. The more that we can do that over the next few weeks, it really helps slow the transmission of COVID and helps make sure that we are able to keep our health care resources available to everybody,” said Nelson.

Mulder says the plan is to keep kids learning at the movie theaters for the next few months.

