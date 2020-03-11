Students at 3 northeast Nebraska schools asked to self-quarantine

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) is asking students from three schools in Cedar County to self-quarantine at home.

The health department is asking students from Hartington-Newcastle Public Schools, Wynot Public Schools, and Cedar County Catholic Schools to stay at home until they can determine the risk level of COVID-19 in each school.

“Because of the length of time between the potential exposure of the virus and its report, health officials are concerned about the possibility that secondary infections may already be happening,” said Julie Rother, NNPHD Health Director.

Rother said staying at home and away from others to stop or at least slow down any spread of coronavirus is essential to your level of risk.

NNPHD said it’s continuing to investigate and will continue to update through the schools.

Please click the link below for an important letter about the COVID-19 virus. At this time, the health department is asking all students from our schools to home quarantine until they can determine the risk of exposure to the COVID-19 virus. https://t.co/lxENpAzEla — H-N Public Schools (@H_NWildcats) March 11, 2020

Anyone in Cedar, Dixon, Thurston, and Wayne counties who’s displaying symptoms of COVID-19 can call the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department at 402-375-2200.

They said you’re experiencing any symptoms of the coronavirus are asked to call their healthcare provider before making a visit, who will give you further directions.

Cedar Catholic announced they will not have classes for the remainder of the week. Wynot Public Schools has also announced that they will not have classes Thursday.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

