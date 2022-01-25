SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Students and volunteers are being honored by the Food Bank of Siouxland.

For two years, Sioux City high school students have helped Saint Luke’s Lutheran Church package and distribute thousands of pounds of food.

The church was recently named the Food Bank of Siouxland’s 2021 Agency of the Year.

Church organizers said the young people are critical to their success.

“There are $35 to $50 worth of groceries in each box, so there’s some weight behind it and there’s some work. As you guys have seen today, there’s a lot of work behind, a lot of back-breaking work. They package everything, they clean up after everything and they help me out a lot,” said Lisa Franco.

The students are a part of the Transition Alliance Program that helps students learn independent living and vocational skills.