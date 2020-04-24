Students able to access internet through Sioux City school Wi-Fi hotspots

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – There are still a few weeks left in the school year, and the Sioux City Community School District is making sure all students have access to their online course work.

The school district recently rolled out mobile Wi-Fi hotspots.

The units make six stops in Sioux City in addition to the seven permanent hotspot locations already provided by the district.

Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman said they’re trying to get everyone connected.

“We’re putting WI-Fi enabled schools buses out in particular neighborhoods where we know internet connectivity is a little lower. We got some of them traveled out to mobile home communities and things like that so that they are able to the best of our ability to get them the internet coverage they need.” Gausman said.

The district continues to work with families who can’t make it to a hot spot by providing personal hotspots, allowing students to complete schoolwork at home. Families just need to call the school district and ask for help.

For the locations of the mobile and permanent hotspots, click here.