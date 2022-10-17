SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– Over the weekend, early access to the Federal Student Loan Debt Relief application became available for Siouxlanders according to educationdata.org. In 2021, the U.S. reported $1.7 billion in student loan debt.

When graduating from high school in 2020, Cydnee Hopkins, a Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) student, was unable to get any scholarships for college and instead took out a loan to pay expenses. Hopkins applied for the loan relief on Monday. She said the thought of qualifying for the program takes a huge weight off her shoulders.

“It’s very much relieving to know that there is something like this. Working with two jobs and doing full-time at school, it’s exhausting,” said Hopkins.

Those that qualify are eligible for $10,000-$20,000 in student loan relief.

“This is pretty helpful for me that I actually don’t have to worry about it too much, and can just focus on school work and my own life,” said Hopkins

Individuals that made less than $125,000 in 2020 and 2021 and married couples that made under $250,000 a year in those same years can qualify for the forgiveness.

Operations Specialist at EFS Group Wealth Management, Tobey Horsley, said the application takes just a few minutes for most people to complete.

“If you took out a loan multiple years ago and you might have gotten a new phone number or a new email address, that’s the two main things. Obviously, your birthday is gonna be the same, name unless you got married, they might require a marriage certificate or legal name change,” said Horsley

After residents submit their application and wait for approval, Siouxlanders are wondering what they should do with their extra cash.

“Instead of you spending a few hundred dollars a month on your student loans, you can have that few hundred dollars to put towards savings, or retirement, or buying a new car,” said Horsley

The U.S. Department of Education predicts out of three million borrowers, only 81% will apply for the Federal Student Loan Debt relief.

“If they’re going to give people a fresh start, you know, essentially this one time relief. I think it is beneficial for everyone to at least apply and see if they are approved or if it will apply to them,” said Horsley

Earlier Monday, President Joe Biden announced more than 8 million Americans have already applied for the student debt cancellation program. Biden is encouraging everyone who’s eligible to apply for the program.