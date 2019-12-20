Stub Gray Shooting Range to close for the season

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland shooting range is getting ready to close down for a few months.

The Stub Gray Shooting Range at Little Sioux Park near Correctionville is set to close on January 1, 2020. They plan to reopen on March 1, 2020.

If you want to still use the range, they are open daily through December 31 except on Christmas Eve Day, and Christmas Day, conditions permitting.

Shooters are required to register at the check-in station. Also, a permit is needed to use the range with daily permits costing $10 and annual permits costing $50. Permits can be bought online by clicking here.

