Stub Gray Shooting Range to close for the season

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Stub Gray Shooting Range at Little Sioux Park near Correctionville will close for the season on January 1, 2021, and reopen on March 1, 2021.

According to a release, users are reminded that the range is open daily March 1 through December 31 each year, weather and site conditions permitting, with the exception of Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve Day, and Christmas Day.

A daily or annual use permit is required to use the range. Daily $10 permits can be purchased at the site and $50 Individual or Family Annual Permits can be purchased online through the Conservation Board website.

All shooters are required to register at the check-in station.