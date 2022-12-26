SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – This week is the last chance for shooters to visit the Stub Gray Shooting Range, and the 2023 season schedule has been released.

According to a release from Woodbury Parks, the Stub Gray Shooting Range will close on Sunday and reopen on March 1.

The release stated that the 2023 season will run from March 1 to December 31. The range will be open every day that weather and site conditions allow. The range will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day.

Patrons are reminded that a permit is required to use the range, and registration is required at the check-in station. Permits are available at the Conservation Board website.