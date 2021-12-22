SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Anyone who wants to operate a vehicle that weighs more than 26,000 pounds must get a commercial driver’s license.

Truck driver Travis Mullner says one of the challenges to getting a CDL is knowing where to start.

“The biggest obstacles when I was trying to get it was finding somewhere to go that would work with the drivers,” Mullner said. “There wasn’t a whole lot of school and stuff that anybody could get to.”

Commercial drivers are required to log their hours and vehicle usage and cannot work more than 60 hours a week. Mike Feathers is the general manager of Steffen Truck Equipment. He says people make risky decisions in order to avoid the burdens of commercial driving requirements.

“They’re doing more and more larger lifts on smaller trucks,” Feathers said. “It affects truck capacity, braking systems, stability systems, constantly trying to do more with less.”

Commercial drivers also cannot exceed a blood alcohol content of .04 and Feathers says that discourages young people from pursuing the field.

“Some of the young partying people are afraid with their commercial driver’s license they’re more likely to be picked up on a DUI-type charge,” Feathers said.

The Department of Transportation announced earlier this month it is speeding up the expansion of its registered apprenticeship programs and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is providing over $30 million dollars to state DMVs to help speed up the process of getting a CDL.

